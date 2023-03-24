Ozil cried while joining Arsenal from Real Madrid

Mesut Ozil has revealed he cried while leaving Real Madrid to join Arsenal in 2013.

The midfielder was one of the finest players in the world when he made a shock switch to the Emirates from Madrid.

Everyone knew Arsenal landed a top player and the midfielder made a name for himself with some magical performances at the Emirates.

However, it turns out he did not always want to leave Madrid and as he retires from professional football, he has discussed the back story of the move to Arsenal.

The midfielder said via Sports Mail:

‘I was really happy (at Madrid). But things happened.

‘Suddenly, at the beginning of that season, I no longer had many playing minutes and a conflict arose between Mr. Florentino Perez and my father and agent.

‘We had to look for a new club. It was hard for me. The moment the plane took off, tears fell from my eyes. That was the moment I realised it was over.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ozil was one of the world’s best players when we signed him from Madrid and he played at one of the best clubs globally, so we understand his reluctance to move to the Emirates.

However, he had to be where he would be valued and we gave him that at the Emirates. He has to be grateful.

