Ozil described as a hypocrite if he turns down move to rot on the bench

Alan Smith is confused by Mesut Ozil‘s recent comments amidst the ongoings of the past 12 months, with the midfielder sounding like a hypocrite for refusing to leave the club after losing his place in the team.
The former Gunners striker claims that Mesut Ozil would regret his decision not to quit the club after being frozen out by the manager, with Ozil haveing previously said that he loves to be playing football, yet his latest claims seem to state that he will see out his contract whether he plays or not.
His comments contradicting points about playing football, and refusing to leave regardless of playing, certainly do make him sound like a hypocrite, and it would appear that not giving up his wage or his lifestyle would be his priority over his footballing career.
Smith told Sky Sports: “As for Mesut Ozil, the tiresome saga rolls on. In an interview this week, the German insisted he is staying at Arsenal, even though he obviously does not feature in [Mikel] Arteta’s plans.
“This is a funny one. Ozil is well within his rights to see out a four-year contract the club were happy enough to give, but from a purely football aspect, why would you do that if you are not going to play?
“’This is my profession’, he says. ‘It’s what I love doing: being on the pitch, playing matches, showing the people, helping the club and my team’.” Ok, so if you love playing so much, why not go somewhere you’re actually wanted?
“There’s an old saying in football – you are a long time retired. Come the end of his career, he might live to regret these wasted years.”
Will Ozil regret some of his actions over the years, with his comments to the media or even his attitude shown on the pitch, and think ‘these were not my proudest days’, or was this more of a paycheck thing now and he has lost the interest in playing football?
Patrick
Its all about pay cheque. He stopped playing the moment he got 350K. It was his retirement pay cheque. He never played to his maximum and under Emery he was in and out of the team and frozen out at times.
In addition to Ozil, we have three more who also want to see out their contracts because London and the money is so sweet: Mustafi, Sokratis and Kolasinic
Ozil feels entitled. Arrogant bitch. He should be made to play for the under 23 as he doesn’t fit in Arteta’s plans.
OT.. The most important piece of business for us this window is Auba signing… and apparently he has! I don’t know why it’s taken so long to announce it, but what I do know is – I’m chuffed to bits!! 3 more years of all those goals and that front flip!!! Get in!
Woohoo!! *Heel-click jump* 😉🙂