Ozil fan launches shameful petition for Arsenal U-turn

Mesut Ozil has a bigger social media following than Arsenal Football Club, and his fans have made no secret of their wish for him to back on the pitch playing, with one going as far as launching a petition to get him back.

The midfielder hasn’t featured since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the Premier League campaign last season, and hasn’t made the playing squad for any of our fixtures since the summer.

His exclusion from the Europa League squad earlier this week however has strongly signalled an end to his involvement for Arsenal altogether however, with less than a year remaining on his current deal.

This decision has convinced one die-hard fan to launch a Change.Org petition to get Arsenal to overturn their decision to leave the German out of the playing squad for the Europa League, as well as see him made available of the Premier League this term, but the reasons for this call are not about football.

Reading through the petition’s reasons as to why Ozil should be reinstated into the squad, they are not because he would improve Arsenal, or improve the results on the pitch, but more because… The fans want to see it? Or because he has been treated unfairly?

I could understand if Arsenal were not on a huge upward curve in terms of performances and results, or if the team was losing too many matches for one reason or another, but everything at the club currently is positive, and the reality right now is that our formation simply doesn’t suit a player of his style, nor would there be any reason to try and change that to accommodate him.

Can anyone present me reasons why Ozil should be playing where the football being played is concerned?

Patrick