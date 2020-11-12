Ozil gets support from a political group after his Arsenal axe

The Council of Turkish Cypriot Association has openly criticised Arsenal for their treatment of Mesut Ozil.

The German has been axed from the Arsenal team this season after he failed to earn a move away from the club.

He has not played for the club since March after Mikel Arteta dropped him from his team following the restart of the Premier League.

The World Cup winner has not been registered in any of Arsenal’s competitive squads for this season and that means he will not be playing any top-level games for them until at least January.

He has been outspoken about social causes for a long time now and his criticised the Chinese government over their treatment of the Uighur some months ago..

Arsenal didn’t back him, and the Turkish Cypriots in the UK have accused the Gunners of being biased, according to Sun Sport.

The report claims that the Gunners did back the likes of Hector Bellerin and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when they supported social causes, but Ozil never got their backing.

Their chairman, Chairman Ertugrul Mehmet stated: “This action taken by the club has compounded the sense in our community that Arsenal is overtly discriminating against our community.”

Quite surprising it took them this long to start using words like discriminating. I mean, Ozil’s supporters were quick out the block to accuse the Germans of racism when he was rightfully called out for his awful performances for the German national team.