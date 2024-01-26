Ozil given recognition for how he played football

The attacking midfield position has seen incredibly talented players in recent years, with Arsenal having signed some top-performing individuals. The Premier League, in particular, has been a witness to the skills of numerous talented players.

Presently, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City stands out as the unrivalled attacking midfielder. Over the last decade with City, the Belgian has consistently delivered outstanding performances, making him the most decisive attacking midfielder of the 21st century. According to the Daily Mail, De Bruyne boasts an impressive record of 169 goals and 283 assists.

Following De Bruyne on the list is Kaka, who accumulated 236 goals and 162 assists during his career. In the third position is David Silva with 160 goals and 209 assists. Notably, the former Arsenal player Mesut Ozil occupies the fourth spot with 121 goals and 240 assists, showcasing his contribution to the attacking midfield role.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ozil will remain one of the best attacking midfielders we have had in the Premier League era.

He did not leave the club on the best note, but the German did a very good job for us when he played for the team.

We will be blessed if we can sign another player who will be better than the German.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…