Ozil in talks with Arsenal to end Gunners stay while Fenerbahce waits in the wings

Mesut Ozil and Arsenal are in talks over ending his contract at the club as Fenerbahce waits to sign him.

This month seems to be the time when the Gunners will finally get rid of the high-earning German.

He didn’t play any football in the first half of this season, and that might be the case for this second half of the campaign if he stays.

The midfielder is now edging closer to a move to the Turkish side and Fabrizio Romano confirms that a move for him is very much on the cards.

He claimed that the midfielder and Arsenal are currently in talks over the way forward in his career.

The Gunners and the midfielder haven’t reached an agreement over his contract termination at the moment, but the talks are still ongoing.

He also has some assurances from Fenerbahce that he would have a new home when he leaves the Gunners.

They have even told him that they are willing to wait until the end of this transfer window to land him.

He tweeted: “More about Özil. Negotiations are still on with Arsenal to terminate his contract [no agreement yet]. Fenerbahçe board told Özil they’re ‘ready to wait until the end of the window’ to sign him. Fener keep pushing and even their manager Bulut wants Mesut strongly.”