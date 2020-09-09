Ozil insists he is ready whenever Arteta wants him to play

Mesut Ozil has revealed that he is fit and ready to play in Arsenal’s opening game of the season if Mikel Arteta picks him.

The German was frozen out of the Arsenal first team during the restart and he missed the final 13 games of the season.

He had been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s team when the Spaniard first became Arsenal’s manager, however, when he didn’t perform as well as the gaffer wanted, he axed him from his plans.

Ozil returned to action for the Gunners in their recent preseason game. The match was played behind closed doors and the German will hope that he has impressed Arteta enough to earn a place in the team when the Premier League returns.

He recently conducted a Q&A session of Twitter and fans asked him several questions.

One of the questions he was asked was if he was fit to play against Fulham and he responded:

“I’m fit & ready and doing my best. Unfortunately, it’s not in my hands to decide about the squad on the weekend. We will see! #AskMesut?”

Arteta has revealed that every player has been given a fresh opportunity to play for the club in the new season.

Ozil will hope to impress again when given the chance to play.