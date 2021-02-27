Ozil is proving Arsenal right for discarding him

Mesut Ozil wanted us all to know that his move to Fenerbahce was a “dream” come true when Arsenal released him.

The Turkish side insisted on signing him and wouldn’t have believed their luck when the German joined them.

He joined a Fener side that was on top of the Turkish league table and looking to end their wait for the title that has lasted since 2014.

Everyone would have expected him to make them better, but Ozil has been a bad omen.

Since he made his first appearance for them, they have lost three of five games and won just one, according to Mail Sport.

This run of form has seen them drop from the top of the league table to 3rd and they have also crashed out of the Turkish cup.

Even more surprising, Ozil is yet to score or make an assist since he joined them.

Mikel Arteta was heavily criticized for not giving the German a chance in the first half of the season, but these returns show that the Spaniard was right in doing that.

The midfielder can ride on the excuse that he didn’t start the campaign with them and that he has been without football for a very long time, but time will tell.

He probably has to be benched for the rest of the season now so that the team can return to their previous form without him.