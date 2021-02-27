Ozil is proving Arsenal right for discarding him

Mesut Ozil wanted us all to know that his move to Fenerbahce was a “dream” come true when Arsenal released him.
The Turkish side insisted on signing him and wouldn’t have believed their luck when the German joined them.
He joined a Fener side that was on top of the Turkish league table and looking to end their wait for the title that has lasted since 2014.
Everyone would have expected him to make them better, but Ozil has been a bad omen.
Since he made his first appearance for them, they have lost three of five games and won just one, according to Mail Sport.
This run of form has seen them drop from the top of the league table to 3rd and they have also crashed out of the Turkish cup.
Even more surprising, Ozil is yet to score or make an assist since he joined them.
Mikel Arteta was heavily criticized for not giving the German a chance in the first half of the season, but these returns show that the Spaniard was right in doing that.
The midfielder can ride on the excuse that he didn’t start the campaign with them and that he has been without football for a very long time, but time will tell.
He probably has to be benched for the rest of the season now so that the team can return to their previous form without him.
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
As a top class footballer ,Ozil was finished some time ago,I’m afraid.The trouble was that certain people of authority within our Club did not recognise that fact .
“As a top class footballer ,Ozil was finished some time ago” it looks that way and his performance at Fenerbahce unless he improve add weight to your theory.
Your view not theory lol 😁
How can you expect him to perform when he was sideline for almost a year not playing regular football? Those that fit in the coach system of play, are they performing to his expectation? The answer is: NO.
“Those that fit in the coach system of play, are they performing to his expectation? The answer is: NO”
Spot on! Currently sitting 11th. Mikel has to win the EL or finish in the top 4 otherwise all decisions he made will be the wrong one hardly to be praised for.
I knew it was over. Fans surrounded him as if he won us the Epl or was part of the invincibles
Well well are they still following him on Twitter?
The guy stopped playing football long ago and chose a career in PR
Good riddance
Fenerbahce are just one win off top spot so I would not write Ozil off yet.
Comfort zone is destructive to any professionals and the old players’ form declines are big warnings for any suitors. However, some superstars are contracted for financial and marketing reasons, not for their performances
If Ozil can bring millions into Fenerbahce’s pocket, I’m sure the owner wouldn’t be disappointed of his contribution in the field. A football club is a business
Agreed. Looks like they went more for the name than performance.
The type of article I expect from an uneducated fan. What did you expect him to do. The lad hasn’t played football for months upon end, and people said he would come and light it up straight away. He’s still getting back to full fitness. When he does I’m sure he will do fine. Leave Ozil alone we have troubles of our on
Is it “justarsenal”? Ozil is no longer Arsenal player. Lets concentrate on Arsenal news
Exactly right, Ozil’s performance or lack there off is Fenerbahce not Arsenal’s problem. This Club has enough issues of its own, without worrying about past players.
Do you think then there should be no any news on previous Arsenal players and managers on this site? Why is it okay when there is news or opinion articles of other former players but Ozil is taboo?
I have never seen anyone complaining when there is news about Wenger, Van Persie, Vieira, Wilshire, Giroud, Henry etc.
As others have said, it will take him a while to reach match-fitness.
Good luck Ozil for the future!
As for the Arsenal …… onwards!
If a player that hasn’t play competitive football for just for months join us and he finds it difficult to hit the ground running, I’m sure the writer would have asked for him to be given chance to regain his match fitness but for Ozil, it cannot be the same because we want to prove a point. Ozil has moved on, it is better we move on too from our recent mediocracy.
*Four months*
He not registering a goal or assist doesn’t mean he is not performing