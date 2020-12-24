Ozil names fellow outcast as the most underrated player he has played with

Mesut Ozil reckons that Matteo Guendouzi is the most underrated player that he has played with.

The German has been sidelined at Arsenal and that would have been the case for the Frenchman if hadn’t gotten a loan move away from the club to Hertha Berlin in the last transfer window.

Ozil hasn’t played for the club since March, while Guendouzi was sidelined from July before he left the team.

Arsenal signed Guendouzi from Lorient in 2018. The club knew that they were getting a very talented young midfielder at the time.

He quickly won a place in the Arsenal midfield and his football ability has never been in doubt.

However, he has an attitude problem which seems to get in the way of his footballing abilities most of the time.

Ozil hosted a Q&A session recently, and he opened himself up to fans to asking him any question that they wanted to ask.

One question was the most underrated player he has played with and he mentioned Guendouzi.

The fan asked: “Most underrated footballer you have played with #AskMesut”

Ozil responded: “@MatteoGuendouzi – I’m sure he will be a big football player one day!”