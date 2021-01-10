Ozil offers Arsenal the chance to get rid of him in a flexible way

This month offers Arsenal the chance to get Mesut Ozil off their wage bill, but the German is in no mood to help them achieve that.

He hasn’t played for them since March last year, and they didn’t register him for any competition this season.

He still has six months left on his current deal, and if he leaves the club this month, he would save them around £8.75million in wages.

With interest from Fenerbahce and DC United, Ozil can have a memorable second half of this season with another team where he would get chances to play.

However, the German still wants to earn his full Arsenal salary regardless of how his immediate future turns out.

Sun Sports reports that as a way of helping the Gunners, the midfielder is ready to spread the payment of his remaining wages over the next three years and give Arsenal the chance to pay him just £68,000 a week until they finish paying him off.

This would help Arsenal save £1.2m per month in wages at a time when they are in need of all the money that they can get.

But that will also mean that they would be stuck with paying money to a player that they have wanted out of their club for a long time.