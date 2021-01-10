Ozil offers Arsenal the chance to get rid of him in a flexible way

This month offers Arsenal the chance to get Mesut Ozil off their wage bill, but the German is in no mood to help them achieve that.
He hasn’t played for them since March last year, and they didn’t register him for any competition this season.
He still has six months left on his current deal, and if he leaves the club this month, he would save them around £8.75million in wages.
With interest from Fenerbahce and DC United, Ozil can have a memorable second half of this season with another team where he would get chances to play.
However, the German still wants to earn his full Arsenal salary regardless of how his immediate future turns out.
Sun Sports reports that as a way of helping the Gunners, the midfielder is ready to spread the payment of his remaining wages over the next three years and give Arsenal the chance to pay him just £68,000 a week until they finish paying him off.
This would help Arsenal save £1.2m per month in wages at a time when they are in need of all the money that they can get.
But that will also mean that they would be stuck with paying money to a player that they have wanted out of their club for a long time.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Off topic
The problem with the Arsenal fanbase
Auba misses keeper to beat after being clean through
Ian Wright: that’s just how he finishes but maybe he should have tried with his left foot.
Pepe beats two defenders and misses from outside the box
Ian wright: very poor from Pepe, not what we expected.
Saka shoots over the bar just a minute later
Ian Wright:🙊
The words were said pretty much verbatim by Ian. Thing is, effort at Arsenal is appreciated based on who’s putting it in. Auba had a less lively game than Pepe, but he gets a pass. Saka pretty much did what Pepe did but he’s one of the favourites so he gets a pass. Pepe will only ever get credit if he scores. Not even if he assists because if he assisted Auba, Ian would praise Auba for scoring. Of the players on the pitch before Saka and Rowe came on, Pepe was our closest chance to get a goal.
I would expect a person like him to at the very least appreciate effort.
Maybe because Auba has carried the squad since he arrived and has earned the respect of the fans and Ian Wright. And Saka has been our best player this season, and is just factually a better player than Pepe. What’s Pepe done? Seriously???
Meaning Ozil will be earning 68,000 per week for the next 3 years even in another club, why should that be, No way , He either leave now and go to whichever club want him without any financial connection with Arsenal again or stay in Arsenal till the contract expires and leave finally. Arsenal are not fool to be control by Ozil, QED.