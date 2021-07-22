Ozil sends a message of support to former teammate Saka

Mesut Ozil has sent a message of support to Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal youngster suffered racist abuse for missing England’s last penalty in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

His miss crowned the Italians as the champions of the continent, but he was brave to have taken the decisive spot-kick after Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had missed from the spot.

He then suffered vile racist abuse because of the penalty miss and former Arsenal midfielder, Ozil who played with him at the Emirates says the attacker needs to stay strong despite the abuse.

The former German international also faced racism while turning out for his country so he can relate to what Saka has gone through.

He says the youngster deserves respect for stepping up to take the final spot-kick and to carry the hopes of the whole English nation on his back in that manner.

‘I felt very much for Bukayo,’ Ozil told Sky Sports. ‘I know from my own experience how it feels to miss a penalty.

‘In a final, as the last one, to take on the responsibility of an entire nation as a young player – respect. Not many players would dare to do that.’

Ozil also believes the 19-year-old has a bright future, adding: ‘Bukayo is blessed with a talent that not many have. If he remains as humble and determined as he already is, I am a hundred per cent convinced that he has a great future ahead of him and can become a great player.’