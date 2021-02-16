Ozil sends a message to Arsenal as he stuns pundit with work rate on first start

One reason given for why Mesut Ozil couldn’t get into the Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery was his poor work-rate.

Emery left the German out of the team most times because he couldn’t meet the demands of the former PSG manager.

Mikel Arteta gave him the chance to prove Emery wrong in his first few months as the manager of Arsenal, the midfielder impressed initially before falling back on his unpleasant habits.

To send a serious message to him that he wasn’t a part of the plans at the Emirates, Arteta didn’t register him for competitive action in the first half of this season.

The German eventually secured a move to Fenerbahce in the last transfer window.

He was given time to get up to speed having not played football in 10 months.

His first start came in their last game against Fatih Karagümrük S.K. and he played about 80 minutes in the contest as they won 2-1.

Ozil was hardworking so much that he stunned pundits for his performance given how long he has been out of action.

Turkish pundit Ridvan Dilmen watched Ozil in action and said via Sun Sport: “I did not expect Mesut Özil to do so much. It is not easy.

“You play football for the first time after 10 months. A team was not built around Mesut, Mesut came to this team.

“I think the next season will be much better because his contract will be 3.5 years. Despite this, I respect his devotion.”