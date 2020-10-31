Ozil takes to social media following latest France terrorist attacks

With no hope of playing football this year, Mesut Ozil will have to look for something else to keep himself busy.

The German, who has been frozen out of the Arsenal first team for some time, has been known for being vocal about issues around the world.

He has always tried to lend his voice to social causes, especially any that concerns Islam. The latest development in that area is the terror attacks in France.

France has been plagued by a new set of terror attacks after their president, Emmanuel Macron vowed to keep the nation secular.

He made the statement after a French teacher was beheaded in what has been described as an act of Islamic terrorism.

The follow-up attacks have seen another set of people attacked in the French city of Nice and Ozil has taken to social media to make it known that acts of terror have no place in Islam.

He tweeted a picture of himself at the holy Islamic site of Mecca along with a quote from the Quran, which read:

‘Whosoever kills an innocent human being, it shall be as is he has killed all mankind and whoever saves the life of one, it shall be as if he had saved the life of all mankind.’