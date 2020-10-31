Ozil takes to social media following latest France terrorist attacks

With no hope of playing football this year, Mesut Ozil will have to look for something else to keep himself busy.
The German, who has been frozen out of the Arsenal first team for some time, has been known for being vocal about issues around the world.
He has always tried to lend his voice to social causes, especially any that concerns Islam. The latest development in that area is the terror attacks in France.
France has been plagued by a new set of terror attacks after their president, Emmanuel Macron vowed to keep the nation secular.
He made the statement after a French teacher was beheaded in what has been described as an act of Islamic terrorism.
The follow-up attacks have seen another set of people attacked in the French city of Nice and Ozil has taken to social media to make it known that acts of terror have no place in Islam.
He tweeted a picture of himself at the holy Islamic site of Mecca along with a quote from the Quran, which read:
‘Whosoever kills an innocent human being, it shall be as is he has killed all mankind and whoever saves the life of one, it shall be as if he had saved the life of all mankind.’
I wonder if Ozil will ever try to use his popularity, and global reach, to help reform Islam?
He’s happy to have a pop at the Chinese, in regards to their treatment of Uyghur Muslims, but never says anything about his own religion? It’s a fact, that females within Islam are treated disgracefully, have no rights, and no freedom. This is even backed up by the Quran.
Huge respect for what Ozil does outside of football. His charity work, calling out injustice where he says it. And you can’t expect a single person to find enough hours in the day to help all charities, and victims. But surely he should be playing a role in reforming Islam, as it’s something close to his heart. It’s hypocritical to have a go at China on this matter, whilst ignoring the huge problems that Islam causes.
We are football fans we suld always try to limit our criticism and arguments in that . But if we turn to bring in religion in our argument it gonna divide us more .
What problem does Islam cause? We are about 1.9bn Muslims on this planet so if one person decides to do something ugly or bad it doesn’t not represent all of us .
What change do u want in Islam? There is total difference between Arabian culture and Islamic values. The Quran is the only book that respects women values than any book before it .
I don’t know ur religious faith but is it fair to blame all Christians on what the crusaders did in the past ?
Crime has no color. Who ever is involved in shameful act suld be dealt with according to the law . Period. Our religion kicks against innocent killing.
One thing I must add is that anytime someone commits this shameful act if he is a Muslim the media will quickly say Islamic terrorist but if he is other religious faith they say far right extremists or blah blah they wouldn’t tied it to any religion
No Klose!! “Who ever is involved in shameful act” should be prevented in the first place, and that is the business of Islamic religious leaders.
I have no problems with these despicable people being shot dead by police before they come to trial as it prevents them from radicalising other Muslims and non Muslims in prison.
Did you know hundreds of Muslims sat protesting against President Macron outside the French Embassy in London yesterday?
He is a typical islamic denier. Wont outwardly and overtly condemn attacks. Wont condemn the parts of that bloody book that support killing of nonbelievers. He plays the social media game
Silentstan, you obviously didn’t read the quote that Ozil took from the Quran, because he is condemning those who take the lives of others, while praising those who save lives.
As an atheist, I live my life by following the basics of most religions and I think you will find that every single religion in the world has sections that one could see as barbaric and not consistent with life today, especially regarding the rights of women.
If every person lived their own lives the way they judge others, we would have utopia – unfortunately that is not the case, otherwise we would have a more equal society, both in monetary and homosapiens terms.
My sentiments entirely Ken and that includes women’s rights
You did not read the Ozil statement and you are here criticizing him him in the the name of hate and islamophobe. You are as ignorant as those so called Muslim who go around and killed innocent people.They don’t represent Islam .Ho and read the Quran well it forbids killing of of innocent people
It doesn’t help his ‘good boy’ image that he’s very best mates with well known Islamic atrocity denier Erdogan.