Ozil tipped to help Arsenal in the transfer market

Arsenal defender Sokratis is supposedly being eyed for a move to Fenerbahce next month, with Mesut Ozil‘s influence tipped to play a part.

The centre-back has fallen out of favour in North London, and surprisingly turned down a move in the summer, before ending up being left out of their quota for both the Premier League and Europa League.

That decision could well have persuaded him to give up on his time at the Emirates, and the chance to play for a top European side could be on the cards.

CaughtOffside are of the belief that Ozil could well talk up such a move in order to help Arsenal rid of one of their senior wages, who is no longer of use to the club.

ESPN reports that the Turkish giants are keen on such a deal, which would likely come for a cut-price fee given his squad importance and his limited time left on his contract.

Ozil on the other hand still sounds like he will be staying put however, although there is talk that he could potentially be loaned out, but so far the most likely scenario is that he will see out his playing deal without actually playing for the final 12 months.

Would Mesut talk up a move for his team-mate in order to help Arsenal? Or would such talk only be because he has the interests of Fenerbahce or Sokratis at heart?

Patrick