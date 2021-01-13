Ozil told me “I am going to play for Fenerbahce” says agent

So it seems that the talks between Arsenal and Mesut Ozil are in full swing, and today the German’s agent Dr. Erkut Sogut has given a long interview with BeINSports regarding the ongoing situation between his client and Arsenal.

Basically he is saying that the basis of the talks will be whether he leaves the club this month or if he leaves in the summer instead. You can bet that Arsenal want him out now, but Sogut and Ozil will be squeezing every last penny out of Arsenal before he squeezes out of the door.

And I do like the way he says “I can’t say too much about this” and then says a hell of a lot! ‘Of course I can’t say too much about this right now because of confidentiality. Even if I want to I couldn’t say too much about this,’ Sogut told beIN Sports (transcribed by the Metro). ‘There’s a short period of time left on Mesut Ozil’s contract. In the summer this contract will finish as everyone knows.

‘At the moment Mesut is free to talk to any club he likes. The rules dictate that you can talk to any club once you get into the final six months of your contract. We’re doing this at the moment. We’re in this process.

‘At the moment Mesut can sign a new contract with whichever club he likes. He is free and he is free to do that. We are doing this and Arsenal know this, of course.

‘Within this there are two alternatives. Either we stay until the end of the season and leave later, or after reaching a deal we can leave in January.

‘Basically, there are two options. Both sides appreciate this and obviously both sides need to be happy to strike a deal. Mesut has been working here for nearly eight years. And because of that these things don’t get sorted in one or two days, unfortunately.

“They are going to be handled correctly and professionally. Hopefully between both sides, especially for us and Mesut, no matter what it can be sorted as soon as possible.

‘If he comes to Turkey then he will play for Fenerbahce, god willing. Mesut has always said this. Let me tell you he has told me, ‘in my football career I am going to play for Fenerbahce’.

‘I’ve been working with him for eight years and we have touched on this topic a few times and Mesut always said, ‘one day I’m going to play for Fenerbahce’.

‘Like I said, I can’t give you a percentage. As I said a little earlier this is a process. While we’re in the process we have to consider every possibility.

‘To say that something has happened or won’t happened would be wrong. Until the contract has been signed we can’t say anything is finished.

‘And because of that before we have signed our name on the contract no one can say this deal is finished. At the last moment unbelievable things can come up.

‘Let me put it this way… if it’s good it will happen, but if it’s not good then it won’t happen.’

So it looks like this could run and run right up until the last day of the transfer window to sort out all Ozil’s earnings and bonuses into one nice little leaving package.

But I am feeling very confident now that this will be Ozil’s last month at Arsenal….

