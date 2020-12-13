Ozil wants MLS move, but he will not give up his Arsenal paycheck

ESPN reports that Mesut Ozil is open to making a move to the MLS where he is wanted by DC United and Inter Miami.

The German is currently under contract with Arsenal until the end of this season but he has been frozen out of the team this season.

Arsenal is keen to get him off their wage bill as he is one of their highest earners.

The Gunners will sanction a move away for him in the next transfer window, but the report says that Ozil isn’t looking to leave before the end of his contract.

The German believes that he would be recalled to the team when the squad lists are resubmitted in February.

A move to America will come with a loss of some of his current £350,000-per-week wages, and that might be the reason why he will not accept a move next month.

He has been out of the Arsenal team since March and even though the club is struggling for creativity at the moment, Mikel Arteta seems to have moved on from the former Real Madrid man.

The Spaniard is instead looking to sign another creative midfielder when he can.