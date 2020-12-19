Ozil’s agent at it again opening his mouth over the players future

Arsenal is keen to get rid of Mesut Ozil, but the German is similarly keen to get back in the team.
He was not registered for any competition for the club this season and hasn’t played since March.
It remains unclear why he has been sidelined at the Emirates, but Arsenal is still keen to get him off their wage bill.
Next month offers Arsenal the chance to offload him, but his agent, Dr Erkul Sogut has reiterated his desire to stay at the Emirates for the rest of the season.
He claimed that several teams want to sign the German, but he remains loyal to Arsenal and all he is doing now is working hard to get back in the team.
He even said that they have had conversations with the key people at Turkish side, Fenerbahce, but a January move is very unlikely.
“Mesut has another six months on his contract with Arsenal,” he told Fanatik via Eurosport.
“He’s certainly missed football. Right now he’s working very hard to be able to wear the Arsenal shirt again and he’ll continue working.
“We want to explain our situation with Fenerbahce. Yes, we’ve spoken with Fenerbahce. We’ve spoken one on one with the most important people at the club.
“However, we cannot speak about a transfer officially before January. We’ve had transfer offers from all over the world for Mesut.
“Nothing has changed for Mesut now. At the moment, it seems Mesut will finish the season at Arsenal.”
Arsenal is struggling with creativity now. If they cannot sign a new creative midfielder, maybe they will bring the German back.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s an agent, he’s doing what agents do. I don’t understand what it’s meant by “opening his mouth “
After watching what Walcott, Ozil and Aubameyang did when their contracts were expiring, the other Gunners might be inspired to do the same. Just put in extra effort in the final year of the contract, to get a big contract extension
I don’t see why people are still giving this Ozil circus / stunt anymore seriousness. He is where I want him to be. That is where the club and manager seem to also want him to be, and it is where he wants to be. Sitting around like a real princess doing absolutely nothing while getting paid.
Just keep freezing him out until the end of the season. Just 6 more months. We have waited for seasons for him to leave our club, so another 6 months wait is nothing.
Keep him where he wants to be. “Scrounging like a real deadbeat.”
Lets concentrate on the team, manager and players that might still have a future at Arsenal.
Now the likes of Xhaka, Mustafi, Sokratis, Luiz, Willian and even Bellerin etc need to be asked to leave. Have had enough of them too..
6 more months.