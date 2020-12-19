Ozil’s agent at it again opening his mouth over the players future

Arsenal is keen to get rid of Mesut Ozil, but the German is similarly keen to get back in the team.

He was not registered for any competition for the club this season and hasn’t played since March.

It remains unclear why he has been sidelined at the Emirates, but Arsenal is still keen to get him off their wage bill.

Next month offers Arsenal the chance to offload him, but his agent, Dr Erkul Sogut has reiterated his desire to stay at the Emirates for the rest of the season.

He claimed that several teams want to sign the German, but he remains loyal to Arsenal and all he is doing now is working hard to get back in the team.

He even said that they have had conversations with the key people at Turkish side, Fenerbahce, but a January move is very unlikely.

“Mesut has another six months on his contract with Arsenal,” he told Fanatik via Eurosport.

“He’s certainly missed football. Right now he’s working very hard to be able to wear the Arsenal shirt again and he’ll continue working.

“We want to explain our situation with Fenerbahce. Yes, we’ve spoken with Fenerbahce. We’ve spoken one on one with the most important people at the club.

“However, we cannot speak about a transfer officially before January. We’ve had transfer offers from all over the world for Mesut.

“Nothing has changed for Mesut now. At the moment, it seems Mesut will finish the season at Arsenal.”

Arsenal is struggling with creativity now. If they cannot sign a new creative midfielder, maybe they will bring the German back.