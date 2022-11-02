Ozil’s agent claims his client cannot play for another EPL club in a dig at former Gunner

Mesut Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut has appeared to aim a dig at Pierre Emerick Aubameyang by claiming his client cannot play for another English club.

The German midfielder was on the books of the Gunners between 2013 and 2021 before leaving to join Fenerbahce in the Turkish top flight.

Ozil had enjoyed some success at the Emirates before falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

That eventually ended his time at the club, but most Arsenal fans do not have any problem with the midfielder.

Aubameyang similarly lost his place on the Arsenal team and left for Barcelona.

However, he returned to London this season by joining Chelsea, a move that shows he does not care about his history with the Gunners. Sogut assures that cannot happen with Ozil.

He told Tribal Football: “Ozil could never play for another English club, he’s not like Aubameyang.

“He loved his time at Arsenal and is still in contact with a lot of players, not least Saka. They have a special relationship.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ozil was on the books of Arsenal for a long time, longer than Auba and the German had a special relationship with Gooners.

The club also loved Auba, but he didn’t spend as much time at the Emirates as the German did.

This could be why he didn’t think twice before accepting to move back to London with the Blues.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts after brilliant win over Nottm Forest…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids