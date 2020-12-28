Ozil’s agent looking for a club but Juventus not interested

So it could be that we are now looking at the final chapter in Mesut Ozil’s long-running soap opera at Arsenal. A report in yesterday’s TuttoSport (translated by the Express) say that Ozil’s agent has been searching for a loan deal for the German all over Europe, and has already been turned down twice by the Old Lady, despite the Gunners making a second improved offer to Juventus.

The report said: A number of European clubs have been linked with a move for the German midfielder in recent weeks, including Turkish outfit Fenerbahce and Juventus, who succeeded in tempting Aaron Ramsey away from Arsenal in 2019.

However, a report from Italian outfit Tuttosport has claimed that the Old Lady have already rejected the chance to sign Ozil, despite the Gunners offering to pay half of his salary which currently stands at an eye-watering £350,000 per week.

The player and his agent, Erkut Sogut, have reportedly been reaching out to a number of top sides across the continent in search of a club willing to take him on, but their efforts to date have been unsuccessful.

It certainly won’t be easy to find a club in Europe willing to take a chance on Ozil, even if they only half his wages it will still be a much higher pay packet than most players, even at big clubs.

Also, no matter how much Ozil publicizes that he is fit and ready to play, he hasn’t played any competitive game for 9 months now, which will be a concern, and with every club losing money during the pandemic there will not be much lying around for a “luxury player” to be taken on.

But at least we know that Ozil is actively loking to leave Arsenal at last which may calm things down in the dressing room…