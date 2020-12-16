Ozil’s agent says “It’s a waste”, but he intends to “honour his contract”

Well I guess you wouldn’t expect Mesut Ozil’s agent to say that Arsenal were right to drop Mesut Ozil from the Premier League squad, but in my opinion once he saw that was a fact, surely his job would have to been to find another club that would be keen to play the German?

But it seems that Ozil is determined to stay right until the last day of his contract, and now his agent Dr Erkut Sogut has now given his opinion about the stand-off in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb. Here are some Google translated excerpts….

One of the most talented players in the Premier League is outside the Arsenal project. How can you explain this to the fans, to the readers, as Mesut’s agent?

“It is not an easy situation. He loves the club and the fans deeply and is deeply sorry that he has not been given a chance, honestly, this season. Mesut was the player who reached 50 Premier games with assists. faster than anyone else, in 141 appearances and Arsenal would need exactly this kind of creativity. They say he was sidelined for ‘football reasons’, but that’s not something I can comment on. I think the fans want him back on the pitch, at the last game they also chanted his name”.

How is he experiencing this period of exclusion?

“He is training harder than ever. At home he has a gym, in the garden and in the garage. So in addition to the work he does with the club, he also trains at home, alone. This shows his professionalism, all his seriousness. In addition, off the pitch, he is also engaged in his business projects. Mesut started his own brand, M10 Streetwear, in November, which he sells in 70 different countries around the world and this shows his global appeal and fanbase. “

Have you ever talked about a resolution or an agreement about it?

“It’s a shame that Mesut isn’t playing. Of course, everyone focuses on his salary and I also understand why. But from a personal perspective, I say it’s a waste considering his talent and creativity. I talked to him. ‘Arsenal a few days before the summer transfer campaign and I told them about Mesut’s feelings, his desire to stay and how much he loved the club. And they never told me he wouldn’t be on the list. “

Seriously?

“Exactly. They didn’t tell me. It was a surprise to all of us, something that clearly hit him hard.”

Will he leave Arsenal in January?

“Even one day is a long time in football, you never know … Of course, there are many clubs interested in catching him. This has never changed but his willingness to honour his contract and play hasn’t changed either. again. He’s a man of his word, loyal, and loyalty is hard to find in these times.”

Obviously Sogut would say that Ozil is simply being loyal, but others might describe the German’s actions as being extremely stubborn by refusing to move on from a club that refuses to let him play.

From the agent’s words you would assume that Ozil will still be at Arsenal after the transfer window, but I’m not sure how that will benefit if he is still frozen out of the squad…