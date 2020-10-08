Ozil’s gesture is great, now what about the other 54 Arsenal redundancies?

Ozil makes a statement, what about the rest? by Shenel

An unlikely source from the Arsenal squad, may be a hero soon!

If Arsenal accept Mesut Ozil’s request to pay the full salary HIMSELF in order for Arsenal to be able to reinstate our green dinosaur then a lot of young and old fans will be calling him a hero I am sure!

This comes after appalling news this week revealed that Arsenal rather DISGUSTINGLY let Gunnersaurus go due to the lack of fans in the stadiums on matchdays which is down to the current coronavirus restrictions that all football clubs face right now. Of course, I understand Arsenal’s point (which I don’t agree with!) BUT to get rid of someone who has been loyal to the club for 27 years just because right now there are no fans to entertain, is beyond me!

So comes the question of, as Ozil has so kindly offered to pay OUT OF HIS OWN money, the salary for Gunnersaurus even though fans are still not going to be present as yet, then why haven’t any other Arsenal player come out and offered to pay the wages for those 55 members of staff that were given their marching orders in order to, I am sure, pay for the transfer fee or part of it, of Thomas Partey?

If Arsenal is really a big family and all of the players are on the same wavelength, then I think it is about time they stepped up and offered to split their wages to get those 55 innocent people back, that were so rudely let go.

Now is the time to show that meaning of family. And as we won’t be getting anything from Kroenke and the board, the players are the next best thing and really, they are the best representation alongside our loyal fans, of what this ARSENAL FAMILY really is! Gooners?

Shenel Osman