Ozil’s “priority is to stay” at Arsenal until the summer says agent

So it would appear that the news from Turkey that Mesut Ozil has agreed to join Fenerbahce on a three and a half year deal is not true at the moment, and the German may still be at the Emirates for the rest of this season. In fact we have been told that “Mesut’s priority is to stay.”
According to his agent Dr. Erkut Sogut talking to ESPN, there is no agreement with anyone as yet, and they have only just started talking to interested parties. “We were not allowed to talk legally before Jan. 1, so now we are just starting to look at the options with the numbers and details,”
“I can’t talk about the clubs directly because it would be unprofessional. But generally, there are six months left on the contract and it is nothing unusual that we will talk to people about different opportunities and try to find the best option for Mesut.”
“He might stay at Arsenal until the summer, but he might go. Mesut’s priority is to stay. But you never know in football. Things can change very fast. At the moment, we are just checking all the options for January and the summer,”
“If we want to leave in January, I need to talk to Arsenal. If we sign for the summer, we don’t need to. That’s the situation. In the next seven to ten days, it will be a little clearer as now the transfer window is open, things can move faster.”
So it would appear that Dr Sogut is sticking to the rules that say he can talk to foreign clubs from January the 1st, and I am sure there will be many other offers than the one from Fenerbahce (if indeed that is one of the clubs he is talking to).
My money is still on Ozil moving to DC United in the summer, so that Ozil can expand his “brand” to the American market.
What do you think?
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Would be great to see him brought back into the team for his last 6 months ,I believe a lot of fans want to see this as shown on the poll form last month .
Let’s bring him back on a cold, wet Tuesday night in say Newcastle … and see how many tackles he puts in ??
Arsenal certainly missed him in the snow at West Bromwich Albion.
Just surprised Ozzie you didn’t put
Mark 8.36 at the end of your post
Why would he put a tackle in he’s a playmaker
Of course it is ! He wants to extract every last drop out of Arsenal, having made it clear that he would not or could not change the way he plays. He will also continue to ingratiate himself with both fans and dressing room in the meantime. And his agent is very happy to go on taking his big cut ….
He should be banished from the senior squad entirely.
Not because i hate him. I do think he is average. Simply because he is amazing in some areas and extremely poor in others which banana’s out as decent nothing more nothing less.
However I think his presence is a huge upset and should be removed if he is not in the squad. He should have minimum contact with our 25 man squad and no u23 or u21 or u19 should loose their spot to him.
If u wanna stay fine but we should make it clear we don’t want him.
Or even better terminate the bloody contract
I think it is strange that so many people thought Ozil feels that he is “punished” by being dropped.
I personally think that Ozil is not interested in playing for Arsenal anymore. He is happy to sit out his contract, collect whatever written in his contract, and avoid injury so that he can move on.
He has explicitly talked about ending his football career in Turkey before this fallout with Arsenal, evening mentioning his mother. So i won’t be surprised that he will take a pay cut to play for a Turkish team and probably enjoy CL football before his retirement.
And he looked well prepared for a life in business and politics after football.
At the end of the day, Ozil will have a happy life after Arsenal, but we will have missed 4 transfer windows, and probably Ziyech and B Fernandes as his successor along the way.