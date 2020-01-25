Pablo Mari breaks his silence on his impending move to Arsenal

Pablo Mari is set to become Arsenal’s first signing under Mikel Arteta in a surprise move from Flamengo.
Arsenal has been short at the back following injuries to their defenders and the poor form of those available. The injury to Calum Chambers and the subsequent suspension of David Luiz made it imperative that the Gunners sign a new defender this month.
They have been linked with so many defenders this month and most of their targets have been high profile defenders like Dayot Upamecano and Merih Demiral.
However, they have surprised everyone by making a move for Mari instead.
The former Manchester City defender is well known by Mikel Arteta when he was assistant manager of City.
The defender flew into London from Brazil with Arsenal’s Technical Director, Edu.
Charles Watts who works for Goal was one of the first reporters to speak to the Brazilian at the airport and he asked him if he was excited to be joining the Gunners to which he responded:
“Yes of course, it feels good.”
His signing would bring welcome relief to Arsenal fans who have been worried that their team would go into the second half of the season very poor in terms of depth at the back.
Fans will now hope that he can help the defence to be more tight and efficient in what has been a leaky defence so far.
Great news. He is almost similar to laporte.
COYG💪💪💪
Great signing.
Mikel knows him from City.
Apparently both Mari and Matviyenko would come as loanees. Then Arsenal would assess their conributions till the end of this season, before sanctioning a permanent deal to one of them
Smart move by Arsenal. This method could make them avoid another incompatible CB
What if we try them as a pair and they perform well then we may have to keep em both.And getting them one of our CBs will leave or loaned or maybe one of the incoming 2 will be tried in an other position.
Are both of them comfortable with the ball on their feet???That is a major qualification defender should have in MA ‘s system.
Matviyenko looks very comfortable with the ball he has great dribbling, haven’t seen enough of Mari but looks decent and spanish too which is a plus for communicating with arteta 👌
agree mate we been messing up in transfers for so long now and thats because of the past tech.banches now we can see arteta is putting pressure on the boad even Edu with his team are working tramendously well now.
99% of us have only seen him in youtube videos, so judgement will be made when we actually see him play. Hearing it is a 6 month loan with option to buy so at least the club got that right instead of making an impulsive purchase and being stuck with possible deadwood.
Matvijenko is the loan possibility.
Mari is a straight buy..
Really? The Athletic, and Sky are both saying loan w/ option to buy. And is there a chance we get two CB’s I wonder…
if only you guys would understand arsenal and how they deal with loaned players you can easily burst your brains out of your skull. its very rear for arsenal to use loaned players when they have players with contracts like Mustafi. sorry to say Mari is another bench warmer.
None of us have any idea at all about this guy. He seems to be a bit of a journeyman and doesn’t seem to stay anywhere too long because of various reasons. We cant judge him until we see him, i would suggest if we dont have too many more injuries we wont see too much of him. Maybe he will be the bargain of the century or maybe the new Scillachi.