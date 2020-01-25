Pablo Mari breaks his silence on his impending move to Arsenal

Pablo Mari is set to become Arsenal’s first signing under Mikel Arteta in a surprise move from Flamengo.

Arsenal has been short at the back following injuries to their defenders and the poor form of those available. The injury to Calum Chambers and the subsequent suspension of David Luiz made it imperative that the Gunners sign a new defender this month.

They have been linked with so many defenders this month and most of their targets have been high profile defenders like Dayot Upamecano and Merih Demiral.

However, they have surprised everyone by making a move for Mari instead.

The former Manchester City defender is well known by Mikel Arteta when he was assistant manager of City.

The defender flew into London from Brazil with Arsenal’s Technical Director, Edu.

Charles Watts who works for Goal was one of the first reporters to speak to the Brazilian at the airport and he asked him if he was excited to be joining the Gunners to which he responded:

“Yes of course, it feels good.”

His signing would bring welcome relief to Arsenal fans who have been worried that their team would go into the second half of the season very poor in terms of depth at the back.

Fans will now hope that he can help the defence to be more tight and efficient in what has been a leaky defence so far.