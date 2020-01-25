Pablo Mari breaks his silence on his impending move to Arsenal

Pablo Mari is set to become Arsenal’s first signing under Mikel Arteta in a surprise move from Flamengo.

Arsenal has been short at the back following injuries to their defenders and the poor form of those available. The injury to Calum Chambers and the subsequent suspension of David Luiz made it imperative that the Gunners sign a new defender this month.

They have been linked with so many defenders this month and most of their targets have been high profile defenders like Dayot Upamecano and Merih Demiral.

However, they have surprised everyone by making a move for Mari instead.

The former Manchester City defender is well known by Mikel Arteta when he was assistant manager of City.

The defender flew into London from Brazil with Arsenal’s Technical Director, Edu.

Charles Watts who works for Goal was one of the first reporters to speak to the Brazilian at the airport and he asked him if he was excited to be joining the Gunners to which he responded:

“Yes of course, it feels good.”

His signing would bring welcome relief to Arsenal fans who have been worried that their team would go into the second half of the season very poor in terms of depth at the back.

Fans will now hope that he can help the defence to be more tight and efficient in what has been a leaky defence so far.

Updated: January 25, 2020 — 3:27 pm

  1. Best
    Best

    Great news. He is almost similar to laporte.
    COYG💪💪💪

  2. Neath Gunner
    Neath Gunner

    Great signing.
    Mikel knows him from City.

  3. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    Apparently both Mari and Matviyenko would come as loanees. Then Arsenal would assess their conributions till the end of this season, before sanctioning a permanent deal to one of them

    Smart move by Arsenal. This method could make them avoid another incompatible CB

    1. Shakir
      Shakir

      What if we try them as a pair and they perform well then we may have to keep em both.And getting them one of our CBs will leave or loaned or maybe one of the incoming 2 will be tried in an other position.

      Are both of them comfortable with the ball on their feet???That is a major qualification defender should have in MA ‘s system.

      1. Rory johnson
        Rory johnson

        Matviyenko looks very comfortable with the ball he has great dribbling, haven’t seen enough of Mari but looks decent and spanish too which is a plus for communicating with arteta 👌

  4. Joe
    Joe

    agree mate we been messing up in transfers for so long now and thats because of the past tech.banches now we can see arteta is putting pressure on the boad even Edu with his team are working tramendously well now.

  5. RSH
    RSH

    99% of us have only seen him in youtube videos, so judgement will be made when we actually see him play. Hearing it is a 6 month loan with option to buy so at least the club got that right instead of making an impulsive purchase and being stuck with possible deadwood.

    1. Admin Pat
      Admin Pat

      Matvijenko is the loan possibility.
      Mari is a straight buy..

      1. RSH
        RSH

        Really? The Athletic, and Sky are both saying loan w/ option to buy. And is there a chance we get two CB’s I wonder…

  6. timothy
    timothy

    if only you guys would understand arsenal and how they deal with loaned players you can easily burst your brains out of your skull. its very rear for arsenal to use loaned players when they have players with contracts like Mustafi. sorry to say Mari is another bench warmer.

  7. Reggie
    Reggie

    None of us have any idea at all about this guy. He seems to be a bit of a journeyman and doesn’t seem to stay anywhere too long because of various reasons. We cant judge him until we see him, i would suggest if we dont have too many more injuries we wont see too much of him. Maybe he will be the bargain of the century or maybe the new Scillachi.

