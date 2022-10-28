Pablo Mari describes his horrific attack by crazed knifeman in Milan

It was reported during last night’s game at PSV that Arsenal’s on-loan defender Pablo Mari was involved in a crazed stabbing attack in a supermarket on the outskirts of Milan.

There were reports of at least one death, and the fact that Mari had been one of the victims that had been taken to hospital.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted last night….

Former Arsenal centre back Pablo Marì got stabbed by a mad man in a shopping center close to Milano, per reports. He’s amongst six people stabbed — and he’s now at the hospital. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2022

Luckily, it seems that Mari was not badly injured, and Arsenal themselves were quick to contact his agent to find out the current status, and quickly responded….

This morning, the Spanish defender has been released from hospital, and has describes the horrific moment when he was out with his baby on a normal shopping trip….

“I was with the baby stroller when I felt unbearable pain in my back,” the 29-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, as quoted by A Bola.

“I was lucky because I saw a person die in front of me after being stabbed in the throat. I’m fine, on Monday I’ll be playing [Monza welcomes Bologna]”

These random attacks on normal people going about their daily business seems to becoming an epidemic all over the world, but you certainly don’t expect such a thing to come into our own lives.

WE can only be thankful that Mari has come through okay, but our thoughts should be with the poor family of the innocent victim that has died needlessly.

Things like this make you realise that football is just a game, and there are far bigger things to care about in this world…