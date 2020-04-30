Pablo Mari discusses how he underrated some members of the Arsenal team

Pablo Mari has revealed that there were about four players that he thought had unbelievable talent at Arsenal before he signed on loan, but he has since realised that there are more talented players than he first thought.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners on loan in the last transfer window and he has been working hard to earn a permanent contract.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has forced football to be suspended and players have been interacting with their fans through social media.

Mari was answering fans’ questions on Reddit as cited by the Star when he revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Ceballos, Nicholas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette were the only players he considered being top class before he completed his move to the Emirates.

“I think before I got to Arsenal there were three or four players who I thought had unbelievable talent like Aubameyang, Pepe, Laca and Dani but when I came here and saw my new teammates I saw a lot more players with unbelievable talent”, he said.

“It’s not only about the technical talent you have, it’s also the tactical talent and the mental talent and character inside the pitch, but you can only really know these things when you are inside the dressing room.”

He added: “I was feeling like I am in a historical and traditional club.

“I already knew it’s a big club because when you are young and you see the Premier League you always look at Arsenal like an unbelievable team. But you only know how big Arsenal is when you come inside.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot in myself and can improve with this club to be a better player. So I am feeling really well when I signed the loan with Arsenal and I hope I can extend this to permanent with them because I am ready to fight together with Arsenal.”

Mari has been in fine form when Arsenal has called upon him, and the Spaniard will be keen to maintain his form when the Premier League eventually resumes.

Arteta has also been impressed by his performances and it seems likely that he will offer him a permanent deal.