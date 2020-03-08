Pablo Mari has done enough already to be offered a permanent deal

Why Arsenal should make Pablo Mari’s loan move permanent.

Arsenal signed Pablo Mari from Flamengo in the January transfer window and the Spaniard has had to wait for his chance.

He made two appearances for the Arsenal Under23 side and impressed on both occasions. Mari also started Arsenal’s FA Cup game against Portsmouth which was his first start for the senior Arsenal side.

He made a great first impression and retained his place as Arsenal beat West Ham 1-0 in their next game in the Premier League. His performances in these two games have shown that he is ready for the big time.

I believe that he should be offered a permanent deal for two main reasons, the first reason is that he is well composed on the ball and has brought much-needed ease of defending to our backline.

The second reason is that, at the age of 26, he has a few more years to offer us and it would be smart if we can keep him now that he is entering the peak of his career.

The defence is one position that Arsenal is expected to strengthen in the next transfer window, however, having Mari as one of our defenders would make us spend less on another defender and invest more money in other positions.

An article from Ime