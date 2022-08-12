Pablo Mari is just another example of Arsenal’s player mismanagement – not a flop at all

Arsenal send Pablo Mari to Monza on loan by Paul35mm

Another player bought by Arsenal, not offered even a passing opportunity to prove they can play, and sold at a loss. At about $12 million Mari is not breaking the bank, but this keeps happening.

Mari started the first two games, then never played again last season before his January move to Udinese. The previous season he played in 5 Europa League games, 3 wins, a draw, and one loss. He played 10 times in the league, with 6 wins and 2 draws against 2 losses. Objectively, claims that Mari’s performances “prove” he is not good enough do not ring true.

Regardless of whether Mari is good enough or not, the judgement of the club and manager has to be questioned when this sort of thing keeps happening.

Nicolas Pepe is a worse case of the same disease. He came in, was okay, had a good second season, scoring the same 10 goals as Bukayo Saka (he was labeled amazing) but Pepe was called a flop with the same output.

In Pepe’s third season, he played fewer than 1,000 minutes with hardly a start, and both fans and pundits keep harping on how he flopped. He did not flop. When he played, he was as good or better than any other Arsenal winger. It is in these situations that Mikel Arteta shows his weaknesses; he is unwilling to support his players and own his decisions. He could say, ‘Pepe is and excellent player. He is playing the role we are asking him to play and while he is not happy on the bench, right now, that is the role Arsenal need him to play.’ Pep Guardiola has made those kinds of statements about his players when he is questioned about why they are not in the squad.

Runar Runarsson is another one. He was signed on the cheap, played a total of 6 games for Arsenal, including a 15 minute substitute appearance against Wolves when the game was already lost. In 4 Europa League games, Runarsson was unbeaten. In his one EFL cup game against Man City, he was hammered 4-1.

There is no evidence that Runarsson is the second coming of David Seaman, but neither is there evidence that he is as useless as pundits and fans write. The issue is, there is no evidence, period. Player bought, player not used, player sold, player blamed.

Not every transfer works out and to every player bought becomes a star; but in these three players alone Arsenal have mismanaged $90 million in assets to generate a loss of at least $80 million. How is that ever okay?

