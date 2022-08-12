Pablo Mari is just another example of Arsenal’s player mismanagement – not a flop at all

Arsenal send Pablo Mari to Monza on loan by Paul35mm
Another player bought by Arsenal, not offered even a passing opportunity to prove they can play, and sold at a loss. At about $12 million Mari is not breaking the bank, but this keeps happening.
Mari started the first two games, then never played again last season before his January move to Udinese. The previous season he played in 5 Europa League games, 3 wins, a draw, and one loss. He played 10 times in the league, with 6 wins and 2 draws against 2 losses. Objectively, claims that Mari’s performances “prove” he is not good enough do not ring true.
Regardless of whether Mari is good enough or not, the judgement of the club and manager has to be questioned when this sort of thing keeps happening.
Nicolas Pepe is a worse case of the same disease. He came in, was okay, had a good second season, scoring the same 10 goals as Bukayo Saka (he was labeled amazing) but Pepe was called a flop with the same output.
In Pepe’s third season, he played fewer than 1,000 minutes with hardly a start, and both fans and pundits keep harping on how he flopped. He did not flop. When he played, he was as good or better than any other Arsenal winger. It is in these situations that Mikel Arteta shows his weaknesses; he is unwilling to support his players and own his decisions. He could say, ‘Pepe is and excellent player. He is playing the role we are asking him to play and while he is not happy on the bench, right now, that is the role Arsenal need him to play.’ Pep Guardiola has made those kinds of statements about his players when he is questioned about why they are not in the squad.
Runar Runarsson is another one. He was signed on the cheap, played a total of 6 games for Arsenal, including a 15 minute substitute appearance against Wolves when the game was already lost. In 4 Europa League games, Runarsson was unbeaten. In his one EFL cup game against Man City, he was hammered 4-1.
There is no evidence that Runarsson is the second coming of David Seaman, but neither is there evidence that he is as useless as pundits and fans write. The issue is, there is no evidence, period. Player bought, player not used, player sold, player blamed.
Not every transfer works out and to every player bought becomes a star; but in these three players alone Arsenal have mismanaged $90 million in assets to generate a loss of at least $80 million. How is that ever okay?
Paul35mm
Some fans on JA compared mari to Gabriel lol
Sorry man, I think you’re wrong on all fronts here. The minutes that mari and runarsson played was enough to see they weren’t up to the standard. Pepe, while potentially at the level we need ability wise has shown he hasn’t got the attitude that Mikel demands from all players. It’s a shame cos pepe is clearly a special talent, but it is good that mikel is demanding of the players, its ultimately up to them.
Mari is a ” useful” player but not really good enough to take Arsenal to the next level. At best he was an incremental improvement on those two nut jobs Mustafi and Socrates. Let’s just leave it at that and move on.
he is not a flop at 7m but he his not a top 4 quality, too slow and mistake prone, and gives away easy penalties. he would probably find it difficult to be a starter in any EPL team, more suited to the Italian leauge.
Agree in the case of Pablo Marí, but Runarsson is nowhere near good enough for Arsenal. Did you watch the City game? Stunning recruitment. As for Pepe, he is a great footballer, but was bought by the previous manager and does not seem to fit in with Arteta. Just sad that he has not blossomed with us.
All in all, I am happy that we have been able rid ourselves of the unwanted players, albeit for very low/no fees. Looks like we will have a trimmed, young squad with plenty of quality by 1 September.
I agree 100% with your feelings about The mismanagement of players. I thought Mari played pretty well in the games he had, especially as he was new to the premier league. I saw him appear to be arguing with Arteta, on TV, in one match. He looked shocked at something Arteta said to him. I don’t think he played again.
Runarsson did ok and Pepe was not as bad as made out. He knew where the goal was but the expectations were very high for a £72m player. More mazy dribbling was expected, I think.
One other thing that is really bugging me. Is it really the case that Saliba could not have improved at Arsenal rather than in France? If so, what rubbish coaching do we have at Arsenal? I watched him play, a lot, at Marseilles and he was good from the get-go. We might have got those few extra points we needed if he had stayed here. I like Arteta but I think he might have a poor temperament when dealing with his players.
The fans can only judge the players by watching the games and read the published statistics, but there must be unpublished facts we’ll never know
The so-called unfit players or flops aren’t exclusive to Arsenal, if you remember about Mutu, Crespo, Shevchenko, Torres, Morata, Werner, Lukaku, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Maguire, Sancho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita
Pepe scored many goals in Ligue 1, but many of them were penalties and he was awful in AFCON before coming to the Emirates. He was also highly inconsistent during Emery’s tenure
Mari had been given enough chance to compete with Magalhaes and he couldn’t outperform his colleague. As for Runarsson, he was really awful on his debut and I suspect he also didn’t meet the coaches’ expectations in his loan/ training periods