Pablo Mari names four Arsenal players he loved watching growing up, including one surprise

Pablo Mari has spoken about his Arsenal idols.

Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari has spoken about the Gunners stars he loved watching when he was growing up.

The Spanish centre-back joined us on loan from Flamengo during the January transfer window, and has made a fine start at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Mari will end up making his move to Arsenal a permanent one, but he seems keen on it, based on his words in an interview with Sky Sports.

Another interesting part of this interview is Mari discussing watching Arsenal when he was younger, and the choice of four players he named as being the ones he particularly enjoyed watching.

When asked to name his favourite players, he said: “When I was was young I watched Pires, Bergkamp, Henry, Senderos. I liked them so much.”

While those first three are pretty standard stock answers of Arsenal legends, it is a bit of a surprise to see Philippe Senderos’ name in there!

The former Switzerland international showed some promise early on in his Arsenal career, but it’s fair to say he ended up being a bit of a liability and showed himself to not really be up to scratch for us, eventually leading to his exit.

Hopefully Mari can end up doing better than this somewhat surprise idol of his!