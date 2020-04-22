Pablo Mari reiterates his desire to remain at Arsenal for years

Pablo Mari has continued his campaign to get Arsenal to sign him permanently when his loan deal from Flamengo expires.

The Spaniard joined Arsenal on a six months loan deal in the last transfer window. He made just two appearances before football competitions around the world got suspended.

He impressed in the two games that he played for the Gunners and even helped them to keep a clean sheet in each of those matches.

However, the suspension of football has cast doubt over his future at the Emirates, but the Spaniard wants to remain at Arsenal.

Mari has had a journeyman career that has even seen him get on the books of Manchester City, but he feels he has finally found a home and he wants to settle at Arsenal.

He told TalkSport: “I’ve been at five clubs over the last four years. This is a footballer’s life. If you want to play football and you want to improve [to get to a big club] then every year you need to move,” he explained.

“Maybe when you find a club that is good for you, then you can stay and improve with that club.

“I have found myself here at Arsenal. It is a really good option for me.

“I want to stay here and improve as a player and a person. I want to be here for many more years.”

Mikel Arteta has also been impressed by Mari’s application and performances at the Emirates, and the Spaniard could talk the Arsenal board into signing him.