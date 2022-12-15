Pablo Mari returns to training for the first time since being stabbed

Arsenal loanee, Pablo Mari, has returned to training with Monza after his stabbing at a mall in Italy.

The defender is spending this season on loan in Serie A after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates and has enjoyed life in the Italian top flight.

In October, a sick man went on a stabbing spree and injured several people in a Milan mall. The defender was one of the people he stabbed.

He was quickly operated on, which was successful, and he was sidelined from that moment until now, with doctors expecting him to spend three months on his recovery.

However, he has now returned to training, according to reports in The Sun and will now hope to help his temporary team when league action begins next year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari was fortunate that he did not suffer a severe injury or even death, and he will be grateful he can still play football after the incident.

Monza has the option to make his loan move permanent for a fee if they are not relegated at the end of this season and he hopes that happens.

At Arsenal, he is struggling to play, but that will be different if he stays in Serie A as a player of Monza.

