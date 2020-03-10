Pablo Mari reveals his desire to earn a permanent Arsenal transfer 

Pablo Mari is reportedly keen to remain at the Emirates beyond this season.

Pablo Mari joined Arsenal from Flamengo last January and he has had to wait for his time to play for his new team.

The defender has been handed starts in his last two games against Portsmouth and West Ham and he has helped Mikel Arteta’s side keep a clean sheet in each game.

He is now looking forward to playing at the Emirates for many more years and seems to be asking for the club to make his move permanent.

Mikel Arteta has also been impressed by the performances of his new defender and has hailed the defender at the end of his two outings for the club.

With Arsenal holding the option to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer, the Spaniard has disclosed that he hopes everyone gets a happy outcome from his spell at the Emirates.

“I don’t want to look back, I want to look forward,” said Mari in quotes reported by the Daily Star.

“Now I am in a really good club and I want to continue here for a lot of years.

“I am so happy here. I am going to try and do my best until the end of the season.

“I hope also the club is happy with me and then we are going to find a good end for everybody.”