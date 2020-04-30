Pablo Mari reveals the toughest opponents he has ever faced and they are from an English team

Pablo Mari has named Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as the toughest opponents that he has ever faced.

The on-loan Arsenal player only joined the Gunners in the last transfer window, but he had already faced Liverpool in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup as a Flamengo player.

The Brazilian side held Liverpool to a goalless draw in normal time and it took a Roberto Firmino strike in extra time to hand Liverpool the trophy in a 1-0 win for the Reds.

Mari, who gave a good account of himself in that game, has claimed that the Liverpool attackers were the toughest opponents that he has ever faced.

He was asked that question in a Q&A session on Reddit, and he said as quoted in the Mail:

‘I think this moment was the three strikers of Liverpool! Salah, Mane and Firmino. It’s because of speed, intelligence and their characters. I think these things are most important and make them top players.’

Mari has been impressive since he joined Arsenal and he has helped the Gunners to keep two clean sheets in two starts, fans will no doubt hope that he will also help to keep a clean sheet when Liverpool comes to town at the resumption of the Premier League.