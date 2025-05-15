Pair of stats perfectly highlight young Arsenal star’s defensive capabilities

Myles Lewis-Skelly is enjoying a breakthrough campaign, however prior to and even during the early parts of the season, he remained a relatively unknown figure. This was despite regularly taking part in first team training and featuring in Arsenal’s matchday squads. Fast forward to the final two games of the season and he has emerged as a fan favourite, a shining light and a proud product of the Hale End academy alongside Ethan Nwaneri. Despite the attention Nwaneri has received since his debut, Lewis-Skelly has been the more prominent figure, even though he is just a year older, which speaks volumes about the impact he has made this campaign.

His position as a central midfielder makes his season even more impressive, as his standout performances have largely come at fullback, despite frequently inverting into midfield. His defensive capabilities have also been exceptional and are perfectly reflected in the following statistics.

Defensive stats underline rapid rise

Firstly, of all the outfield players to have played 1,000 minutes this term, only two have never been dribbled past. Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of them, with Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings being the other. Secondly, the young Englishman ranks first among fullbacks for ground duel win rate this season. His remarkable tally of 73.3 percent puts him ten percentage points clear of Joško Gvardiol and Patrik Dorgu, who are both tied at 63 percent. These statistics perfectly encapsulate the quality of his performances. Barring his outing away to PSG and perhaps the sending off against West Ham, he has rarely put a foot wrong.

Recognition could follow outstanding campaign

Given his outstanding season, there is growing speculation that Lewis-Skelly could be named Young Player of the Year. According to Football London, debates are already underway within the fanbase, with many believing he has a strong chance of winning. Such recognition would be a fitting reward for a player who has defied expectations and played a pivotal role throughout the campaign.

There is still room for development, particularly in terms of discipline and attacking contributions. Nevertheless, there is every reason to believe he will continue to grow from strength to strength in red and white.

His long-term future likely lies in midfield, whether as a left-sided number eight or a defensive midfielder. However, could a permanent move to fullback be in his best interest?

Thoughts in the comments, Gooners.

