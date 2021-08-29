Palace targets move for wantaway Arsenal man, talks have started

Crystal Palace wants to sign Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah, as they look to solve their goal-scoring problems.

The Eagles have hired Patrick Vieira as their latest manager and he faces refreshing a squad that is filled with old players.

He has to get results with them to keep his job and has seen his club struggle for goals in their latest matches.

A goalscorer is needed and they think Nketiah fits the profile of the striker that they need.

The Gunners have offered a new deal to Nketiah, but the striker isn’t convinced about signing.

The promotion of Folarin Balogun to the first team means he now has more competition for a place in the Gunners’ squad.

The Independent reports that Palace is looking to add him to their squad and they have already started talks with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has several other attacking options he can choose from and he would feel he wouldn’t miss the England Under-21 star.

At Palace, Nketiah will compete with the likes of Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew for a starting spot, but he would likely still have more first-team opportunities with them than at Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see who signs Nketiah finally because Brighton also has an interest in him.