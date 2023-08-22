Palace v Arsenal Review – Massive 3 points despite Arteta sabotaging the setup again

Don’t let the three points mask another bad performance by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, in the end it’s 3 massive points after some utterly shocking refereeing. That second yellow to Tomi was criminal, and Ayew had a much worse foul sitting on a yellow and nothing. I’m calling it for what it is, deliberate refereeing against us.
That said, our performance was poor. The Arteta experiment with Partey at right back just doesn’t work for me, and I’m worried it’s all just to fit a certain Kai Havertz into the side, and let’s be real, he really hasn’t set the world alight with his performances so far.
We’ve moved Gabriel who was arguably our best defender last season out of the side, moved Partey, the most important player of our midfield last season to right back, and I didn’t see anything in Havertz’s performances to indicate he deserves this.
I’m a firm believer that results eventually catch up to performances and this simply won’t do enough against a better team. We might get away with it against Fulham, but I’m worried long term.
Our squad in terms of players is second only to Man City right now, we should be doing better going forward. Apart from Eddie hitting the post, we created very few substantial chances and only scored due to some clever fast free kick taking.
I don’t like this setup of the team, and I’m worried the stubbornness of the manager will cost us again. Once Gabriel came on and Zinny later on, you immediately saw an improvement even though we were down to 10 already.
I think Arteta is just lucky Tomi will be out next week, so maybe we’ll see Zinny back in the side and stop this Partey RB nonsense, because our LB will do the inversion.
That said, the one positive from this performance was our defensive resilience. When we had to dig deep, we did it, even though the manager tried to sabotage the team again. Why are you subbing one of our quickest and most dangerous players in Martinelli, who also works hard to win the ball, when you are a man down, to keep on Havertz.
And I’m really not picking on our new German signing, it’s just baffling why we are doing it. Arteta is in his fourth year here and we’ve spent a fortune on his squad. The expectations set are to win trophies and challenge for the title.
That is the only standard he will be held accountable to this year. The Kroenkes dipped in their pockets for him like they haven’t done for any other manager, even Wenger. We should be playing better football, and we should be creating more chances with the abundance of talent we have.
It’s just about putting the best personnel that fits the system, or picking a system that fits the personnel we have. So far I’m not seeing the direction we are going.
Just don’t be fooled by the 6/6 points. We started like no other Arsenal team from before had last year, and still finished second. We must improve, starting with Fulham.
Konstantin
JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactical set up for Crystal Palace v Arsenal
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I agree MA is trying different tactics because he felt teams start understanding his last season tactics and most teams are prepared to nullify us. That’s been innovative not Sabotage imo.
Some sections of fans have got an agenda against Havart extending to the manager. The guy has just played 2 competitive games for us and in both games, he has had 6/10 performances imo.
Had Martinelli taken his shot earlier in the first 2min of the game Havart could have had an assist. And he was part of the team that managed the game with a man disadvantage for over half an hour.
Let’s enjoy the win and stop complaining
I don’t understand the need to defend everything at the expense of the club. You are Arsenal fans not Arteta and his signings. Havertz has been on the Premier League for 3 seasons already.
65M on fees and more than 300K wages gets you an impact player not a casual jogger!
LAST I CHECKED TROSSARD IS OUR PLAYER TOO AND THE ONE DESERVING DEFENDING THAN HAVERTZ because he actually contributes.
Some of you act like an election campaign committee of Arteta. Do you want Arsenal to win trophies or is Arteta sitting on the manager chair a trophy enough for some of you?
@HH , why do you assume you know more than Arteta? Th coach has gotten Arsenal where it is through his actions and we should give him & his new players time & support.
The unnecessary victimization of Havert after just playing 2 league games is uncalled for! he is Arteta player & most logical fans will support him & the coach till end of the season!
And you are right HH Trossard does produce but that doesn’t seem enough for hm.
Apart of the Penalty Ode scored yesterday, could you tell me how he and Saka played better than Havert.
We are judging this player based on his time here not as a Chelsea player.
We all didn’t understand the signing of Havert we can only trust the manager, my point is: what has he done wrong?
The price tag is not his fault and Rice hasn’t given us £100m performance yet as well.
Why have an agenda just after 2 epl games?
Exactly, i have seen the same Havert negativity on AFTV….Xakha is gone the new player ready for hate is Havert no-matter how he plays…..IF Arteta cannot integrate Havert vs Palace or other mid-table teams when do this people assume he ever will? Fingers closed am hopeful just like most doubted Arteta, Havert can pay back by quickly integrating to prove them wrong.
We all have our fingers crossed but so far, the fact is, he is proving not a good buy and NOT deserving of his place. All players should deserto play not play to deserve, that sends out the wrong message. If he deserved his place, there would be no debate.
True.
Just like Rice, Havert has done just what the manager requested of him. And he has done it well.
We all might not agree with MA new tactic, I personally want more from Havert as well, I want him to take the initiative and be more aggressive, yet I wouldn’t victimise him on the team lack of cutting edge or bad performance.
Trossard could have come on yesterday but for the red card. The game needed Havert more than Trossard after the red card
To be fair to MA it’s good that he is trying different things, but maybe try them once we are 3 – 0 up in a game and not at the start of a game at the start of the season. We won which is great, but we are not playing in a way that’s sustainable at all IMO.
I think we are trying to overcomplicate things to the point where it’s becoming illogical.
What I don’t like is forcing Havertz into the starting 11, he looks like he needs time to adjust so he should be coming off the bench. Players on the bench will be wondering why, if MA claims to play players on form, that the form players aren’t starting which is not good for team morale in general.
We have ManU, Spurs, City and Chelsea in our next 7 fixtures, we better pull up our socks quickly.
Onto the next game, COYGs
I think at the moment we are winning dispite of, instead of because of. That hopefully will improve because the changes are NOT at the moment making us a BETTER team. Things cant stay the same and im sure they wont. Two win and points wise an amazing start. Our start to the season is kind, we have to sort the problems by the time it gets serious. Haverz is causing all sorts of problems, the problem is, it is for US.
Didn’t read the article because of who penned it and his usual negativity, sorry. Anyway I think Partey played quite well at right back and quickly transitioned into midfield when we were moving forward. However, we definitely missed the attacking options with White at right back and his partnership with Saka, with either player getting to the line and crossing or cutting the ball back. One real positive from last night was the performance of Rice, the best player on the pitch.
Yes agree, we had zero overlapping runs with both fullbacks being played out of position. Partey did very well considering but when they counter attacked us you could see they targeted the open space which was vacant with Partey pulling into midfield. In possession it works well, against a quick counter it’s a big risk.
Our game play wasn’t pretty. But our tactic was very safe, because we include more tall players in the starting lineup for the set-pieces and our fullbacks didn’t overlap to defend against wing attacks
As for Havertz, he is supposed to be Xhaka’s/ Giroud’s replacement as our main lamp post to win aerial duels in the final-third and he did that to give our defense a breather when we played with ten men
No one will speak about how well Havertz relieved the pressure towards the end in the last two games to help Arsenal seal the win, using his aerial ability. If you forgot about his aerial duels and hold-up play against Man City in Community Shield game, watch the footage below, from 1:23 time:
youtube/watch?v=25hEhHBMNAQ
I dont know what game you watched but Haverz won virtually nothing inbthe air or on the ground. You were right though, his impersonation of a “lamp post” was spot on.
He won some aerial duels to give his teammates some time to regroup
He won 3 headers all game ,Martinelli won 4 from what I read .
Martinelli was a constant treat and made the penalty with his quick thinking and aways running back to help out but was taken off ,he was t happy and you can see why .
I agree 💯 % that Marti was angry. He gave his heart there.
I got later in the game that maybe he kept Havertz to get a few long balls from our defense and push the team up. Ok it has sense.
But frankly, nothing Martinelli can’t do and he’s way better at making other teams panick and bring something to the table. Havertz is still young at Arsenal, but he needs to show more will more hunger to this team.
Otherwise I don’t see why other benchers would not be better suited to make that team attack properly. Like Trossard, ESR (who has way more energy to give), …
🤣
@GAI, every season you get obsessed with one theory or the other, last season it was inverted left and right wingers, this season it’s tall players and set pieces, Arteta’s tactics is making Arsenal play an unattractive football, creating less chances and scoring few. He shouldn’t try this with United or even Chelsea, I don’t want want to mention City, we would be ripped apart.
We won against Man City in Community Shield game using the tactic and Havertz as the CF
We drew actually,we won on penalties
We drew not won and it was a preseason friendly.
When will fans ever be satisfied? We won two difficult matches yet, we resolved to judging the coach tactics. Havertz just played two games and in my opinion he scored 5/10.
That is fair for a player who just joined the club. This guy is new to Artet’a tactics
and the way Arsenal play compared to Chelsea. Let’s cut him some slacks.
Havertz shouldn’t be criticised for the cost of his signing he didn’t put the price on himself but Chelsea did. And that he didn’t perfom last season no Chelsea player did.
We fans should excercise patience Arteta and the Boys just played two game.
He was 65 mil, plays for Germany, played CL final, played for Chelsea in prem and should NOT need time to convince. He should be ready made for all that. He should be deserving of his place and he isnt. Thats all!!!!
Last night match made me worry a lot, because of this year 2023. FA rules and even the way the referees are administering the matches will put us in troubles. Arteta on the hand have to ”watch out” on how to make a perfect selection. playing Kai for 90 minutes will cost him a massive points more specially in big matches. I wish he should be consistent in selecting the players. But instead, he is always inconsistent. I don’t know weather he really watch the match and see which position need an improvement. like last night according to football analysis Gabriel materilleni wing was rated at 27% while Saka wing was rated 52% you that but he was not concerned about that. so, I was completely disappointed. And need Trossad to be brought it to help filling that position.
My eyebrows were also raised when I saw the lineup in the last two matches. Maybe he is conducting an experiment that he will make use of later in the season. It could also be he is just trying to fit Havert into the team (who knows). Nonetheless it was a significant three points. Whatever the case is may his decision of playing Party out of position not come back to hunt him. Because he has been given all he needs. Nothing but a trophy will be accepted from now henceforth.
Opps! Gunners please calm down. its the second game and am sure Arteta is still experimenting to test new players capability – IF he cannot try new system with Rice/Havert against Palace a mid-table team when will he??
As much as MOST Arsenal fans hated Havert signing, Arteta sees something in him & in the first 10-15 games he will try to unleash the beast that played in Germany and try to get him to learn our system as quickly as possible. Please we all should tone down the critism as am sure in tougher games vs Brighton/City/Pool/Man U/Chelsea we will go to a traditional Partey/Rice midfield & hopely have Jesus back upfront.
Kai Harvetz has played well in both games ,he doesn’t have to dribble people or be sensational to be effective …
Watch the game very well and notice that he was very useful in transition and in the flow as well as defending from the front.
Having different systems and showing flexibility based on the team we re playing is a plus for Arteta this season.
We have won 2 games without opponents creating not more than 2-3 clear cut chances in both games is a very good one.
Kudos Arteta and the team for yesterday,
Before now, against a palace side that have not lost at HOME since Hodgson took over,we will have drawn that game or even lost it .
I am not a big fan of playing Partey as a RB. It feels to me that we are trying to be too cute with our tactics.
If we insist on playing Havertz why not try him with Trossard next game? I don’t think there is a natural connection between Martineli and Havertz.
I was also not a big fan of taking most of our forwards out after we went down to 10 man. Last night it worked, but we invited so much pressure sine we were no longer a threat going forward, and we had no outlet or chance to play on the counter.
Great result and lets hope we don’t see Partey as a RB against better teams.
Last night match made me worry a lot, because of this year 2023. FA rules and even the way the referees are administering the matches will put us in troubles. Arteta on the hand have to ”watch out” on how to make a perfect selection. playing Kai for 90 minutes will cost him a massive points more specially in big matches. I wish he should be consistent in selecting the players. But instead, he is always inconsistent. I don’t know weather he really watch the match and see which position need an improvement. like last night according to football analysis Gabriel materilleni wing was rated at 27% while Saka wing was rated 52% but he was not concerned about that. so, I was completely disappointed. And need Trossad to be brought it to help filling that position.
“The Arteta experiment with Partey at right back just doesn’t work for me, and I’m worried it’s all just to fit a certain Kai Havertz into the side”
But arteta started playing him RB at the back end of last season – I’d be surprised if havertz was in the thinking that far back, but i suppose anything’s possible.
I’m normally one who worries about poor performances, but i really haven’t found the first two games to be concerning. I think every game in the EPL is a tactical battle these days, and it’s all about pressing. I think arteta has got that part of the game right in both games so far – even if we haven’t been at our fluid best in attack throughout the matches, we’ve really strangled the opposition and made it tough for them to get anything going at all.
On another day, Eddie scores one or both of his earlier, well-crafted chances, and/or we don’t have a red card to contend with, and the game looks completely different.
And havertz has been massively important to our pressing game. He’s had a couple of decent moments, but yes, he does need to find a way to have more of an influence. Hopefully something will go his way and he’ll start to kick on, but he’s not hurting the side with his presence so far.
Thought rice was immense yesterday as well – very impressed with his energy and defensive nouse.
Oooolala! We might agree Havertz puts in a debate. And my feeling is that so far he gives me a low satisfying one.
I am not thrilled at the game I saw last night. Last year, I was overhap’y with the sense of movement of the team etc …
Kaï has to step up his mindset, he looks like he is unhappy to many times with mood gestures, he might bring in some great moves, but he needs to level up his stamina.
We are happy with the three points, but the pitch of the game wasn’t to be 10 man and leading by a goal only.
That said, Hodgkin & the Eagles showed they are no joke to beat.
About Arteta, I think he has some weird management decisions. He needs to trust more his bench, they are like warriors looking at a fight and he uses them too narrowly. Bring on Reiss, try Balogun vs Sheffield Utd, Start Trossard and then put Havertz … and what about ESR ???
So on, I wish we start an offensive game next time with the creativity of last year.
I find it ridiculous to claim that the manager sabotaged the team considering he arguably has the most to lose if the team doesn’t do well- his job! While I concede that the tactics we’ve seen in the first two games have not created the most chances,I appreciate MA’s willingness to try things different. There were complaints last season regarding predictability and what not. It baffles me why many people are so opposed to something they were yearning for just a few weeks ago – variation in tactics within/between games.
While many people are quick to point out the fallibility of the coaches, they project an air of infallibility. If the manager doesn’t set up the team as they desire,then the manager must be wrong(sometimes stubborn, vindictive, rookie etc). I think Arteta mistakes and he himself has admitted to this. But as you entertain that thought that the manager made mistakes with his tactics/selections,you should also embrace the idea that you could be mistaken/wrong in your assumptions,analysis and conclusions on the same- that is self awareness.
Finally,I think the flak Havertz is getting is over the top and it doesn’t really help the team. It looks like he’s the new scapegoat. It seems to me like everything bad he does is magnified by his detractors while anything good he does is minimized to suit their narrative. A good example is one of the comments here made to the effect of Havertz winning zero duels which is just false and pathetic to be honest. You only have to watch highlights on YouTube to confirm that he won multiple aerial duels.