French media outlet links Pape Gueye with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly close to striking a £5million deal to sign Le Havre midfield starlet Pape Gueye.

The 21-year-old was first linked with us by Estadio Deportivo earlier this week, with that report naming Sevilla as also being among his admirers.

However, it may be that we’ve stolen a march on our rivals, as Jeunes Footeux suggest an agreement on a £5m transfer is close.

It’s hard to know for sure how reliable this is, but it’s been picked up by the Daily Express and others, so it seems like a story that’s gaining ground.

Gueye also makes sense as a target for Arsenal right now after disappointing seasons from midfielders like Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi.

Gueye looks the next big thing coming through in French football, with that Estadio Deportivo report describing him as being a hybrid of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.