Parent club considers ending Arsenal loanee’s time in London

Dani Ceballos was one of Arsenal’s best players towards the end of last season as the Spaniard helped them win the FA Cup.

His fine form during Project Restart helped the Gunners to sign him on loan again for this season.

He also liked how he had developed at the Emirates, and he decided to rejoin the Gunners.

However, this season has been a tough one for him as he struggles to get close to his previous form.

Real Madrid has been watching his development in London, and the Spanish side has been unimpressed by it.

Calciomercato via Sun Sports says that the Zinedine Zidane doesn’t like the fact that the Spaniard has been unable to play as many games as they want, and they might cut short his loan spell.

Their plan is for him to return to Madrid this month and look for a new team that he could join before the transfer window closes.

AC Milan is reportedly ready to offer him a new home should he end his stay in London, claims the same report.

The arrival of Thomas Partey and the form of Mohamed Elneny means that the Gunners cannot continue giving him game time when he underperforms.

This second half of the season offers him the chance to get more minutes at the club if he can impress.