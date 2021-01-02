Parent club considers ending Arsenal loanee’s time in London

Dani Ceballos was one of Arsenal’s best players towards the end of last season as the Spaniard helped them win the FA Cup.
His fine form during Project Restart helped the Gunners to sign him on loan again for this season.
He also liked how he had developed at the Emirates, and he decided to rejoin the Gunners.
However, this season has been a tough one for him as he struggles to get close to his previous form.
Real Madrid has been watching his development in London, and the Spanish side has been unimpressed by it.
Calciomercato via Sun Sports says that the Zinedine Zidane doesn’t like the fact that the Spaniard has been unable to play as many games as they want, and they might cut short his loan spell.
Their plan is for him to return to Madrid this month and look for a new team that he could join before the transfer window closes.
AC Milan is reportedly ready to offer him a new home should he end his stay in London, claims the same report.
The arrival of Thomas Partey and the form of Mohamed Elneny means that the Gunners cannot continue giving him game time when he underperforms.
This second half of the season offers him the chance to get more minutes at the club if he can impress.
There is always need for back up.
Hope AMN can be used if Dani C is recalled.
Good, let him go back to Spain, he’s sh*t.
Si.
A waste of squad space.
Send him back home and fill up that place with someone useful.
Better for everybody. He is definitely not suited for EPL. Maybe he will find his place in Madrid.
Elnenny is a fake player ,spends his time back passing and avoiding attacking players ,watch the videos
I’ve never liked the idea of bringing in loan players. You pay their wages and develop the player for another team. If the player does well his value rises and he either goes back with value or he stays with us and costs more. If the player underperforms and doesn’t get selected the parent club put pressure on for him to get game time. I’d rather see our younger players get more opportunities.
I’d go one step further and ban loans altogether. When loans first started they were primarily designed for teams with severe injury problems in their squad, now clubs are abusing the system.Never could get my head around a club helping another club out by loaning them a player especially from the same league. If a club has a young player then play him or sell him. It was different back in the 70’s when we had the Football Combination league, young players were playing every week with players of the same standard and if a team had an injury a player from the reserves would just step up and slot in.
One of many crap CM at the club