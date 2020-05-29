Paris Saint-Germain joins the race for Arsenal summer target

PSG has become the latest team to be linked with a move for Arsenal target, Willian according to Le10Sport.

The Brazilian will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer and he looks set to leave Chelsea as the club struggles to agree to a new deal with him.

He has emerged as one of the most valuable soon-to-be free agents around Europe and a number of teams are monitoring him.

Arsenal has shown interest in signing him as Mikel Arteta looks to add his Premier League winning experience to his team.

The Gunners aren’t the only team looking to sign him with Tottenham and Barcelona also linked with a move for him.

Willian has been at Chelsea since 2013 and he has helped the Blues to win the Premier League on at least two occasions.

He is one of the few old players that Frank Lampard trusted when he became Chelsea’s manager this season and the Brazilian would be a fine addition to the Arsenal squad.

However, having asked for a three-year deal with Chelsea, it is unclear if Arsenal would want to meet that demand.

Willian will be 32 in August and the last thing that Arsenal will want is another aged player basically picking up his retirement pension at the club and that is the risk that comes with signing a player past his best but who is available for free.