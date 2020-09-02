Paris Saint-Germain turn down chance to sign Arsenal bad boy

In their desperate bid to get rid of Matteo Guendouzi, Arsenal offered the Frenchman to Paris Saint-Germain, but the French side rejected him, according to The Telegraph.

The Gunners are currently rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta as they seek to become one of the top sides in England again.

The good days appear to be coming back after the Gunners won two trophies last month.

They will want to finish in the top four in the new campaign and their summer business suggest that they are serious about that.

They have made a number of impressive signings recently, the last of which was the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

The report claims they expect to sign more players for Arteta’s side but they will have to sell some of their own players first.

The Telegraph states that they have made Guendouzi available for transfer and he was offered to PSG as the French side look to land Hector Bellerin, but they rejected Guendouzi and have maintained their interest in completing a move for Bellerin instead.

Guendouzi has developed a bad boy reputation in his short time in North London and he was axed from the first team at the end of last season.

Although Arteta appears to have forgiven him, it appears that he will likely not be part of the team in the coming season.