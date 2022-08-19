Parker admits Bournemouth can only try to keep Arsenal man quiet

Gabriel Jesus has been in blistering form since he moved to Arsenal in this transfer window and he opened his goal-scoring account with a brace against Leicester City last weekend.

The Brazilian is now replicating the form he showed in pre-season and he will lead the Arsenal attack in the match against Bournemouth this weekend.

He is one player the Cherries would be afraid of, but can they do anything to stop him?

Maybe not, but their manager, Scott Parker, admits they can only try their best.

He said, as quoted by Independent Sports:

“Gabriel Jesus is a brilliant signing, an amazing signing really,” said Parker. “Mikel had the player at Manchester City and he’s a top forward, an incredible centre forward.

“He’s probably got every facet to his game as a number nine: can drop in, can link play, is also a threat on your backline as well, endless work-rate in terms of pressing and leading the line from that sense.

“It’s a real challenge for us at the weekend to try and keep him quiet, he’s a big player for them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is now one of the hottest strikers in the world and defenders would be terrified by his presence.

The Brazilian makes smart movements and also knows how to link play with his teammates.

These attributes make him hard to mark and he could be the difference maker when we face the Cherries.

