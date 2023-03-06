Parlour insists that Smith Rowe could still end up as Arsenal’s best academy graduate

Emile Smith-Rowe has had a difficult 2022-23 league season. Due to injuries, the Gunner has been restricted to only seven Premier League outings this season. It is reasonable to assume that in these 7 appearances, though with one assist, he hasn’t been as magical as he was in the previous season, when he managed 10 goals and 2 assists in 33 games.

Smith-Rowe had a breakout season at Arsenal in 2021-22, and many expected him to improve heading into this season, but we now know why he hasn’t. After Leandro Trossard limped off injured in the 22nd minute of Saturday’s encounter, Arteta was forced to rely on Smith-Rowe.

The Hale End graduate capitalized on his opportunity, assisting Thomas Partey’s goal, which marked the start of Arsenal’s title-clinching comeback. Ray Parlour, an Arsenal icon, is a huge supporter of the 22-year-old and thinks that despite his difficulties, the midfielder, who’s also a winger when called upon, is one of the top stars in Arteta’s team and is destined for greatness.

He told The Daily Star: “Saka has obviously been absolutely brilliant, so he would be up there.” Jack Wilshere would certainly be one of them. I’m pleased he’s still involved in the club.

“I know he’s had his injuries, but I think potentially Smith Rowe is one of the best Hale End graduates,” Parlour explained. “He will be a top player.”

Smith Rowe has a good chance of playing himself into relevancy. Yes, there are only 12 league games left, but with the Europa League returning this week and Arteta accepting the advantages of rotating his squad, a departure from his ‘if it’s working, why alter it’ mantra, Smith Rowe may finally get his opportunity.

He might just remind us why we fell in love with him and why he’s Arsenal’s number 10.

