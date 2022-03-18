Parlour names one player he thinks Arsenal should gamble on

Arsenal legend, Ray Parlour, wants Mikel Arteta to take a chance of Brentford striker, Ivan Toney.

The Englishman has been standing out for the Bees in their inaugural Premier League season.

They made a bright start to the season, including beating Arsenal in their season opener.

Their form hasn’t been consistently good mostly, but Toney has stood out, especially for his penalty conversion rate.

The former Newcastle United player has been clinical from the spot, while Arsenal has had some missed penalties this season.

Parlour has been watching the Bees’ star and believes it would probably be worth it if Arsenal signs the 26-year-old.

He said via The Sun: “I’d love to see Arsenal take a gamble on Ivan Toney. I think he’s had a good young striker who has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier League with Brentford.

“I’d expect him to only get better as he moves towards his peak years and he’s also a nailed-on penalty taker which we don’t have now that Aubameyang has left the club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

11 goals and 2 assists in 24 Premier League matches is far from a poor stat and it means Toney probably deserves a chance at a top club.

In the summer, we might sign more than one attacker and he will be a great addition to the squad.

Even if he doesn’t join Arsenal, he might get better in the next campaign, which could make him more expensive than if we sign him in the summer.

