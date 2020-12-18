Parlour reckons that it is possible Arsenal could get relegated

Arsenal has suffered a serious slump in form this season, and as they edge closer to the relegation zone, they have been warned that they are not above getting relegated.

Ray Parlour says while it isn’t conceivable to think that Arsenal will get relegated, no one also predicted that Leicester City would win the Premier League, but they did.

Arsenal is currently 15th on the league table and if they lose their next league game, they could slide further down the table.

Parlour adds that if the Gunners don’t start picking up points now, then they will have problems.

Parlour, 47, told Off The Ball via The Sun: “Someone asked me the question the other day, can they get relegated?

“I said, ‘well, probably not,’ but then you look at Leicester winning the league at 5,000-1 and they won it – so they can get relegated.”

He added: “If they don’t start picking up points and turning it around then there’s a real problem there.”

Arsenal drew their last league game against a very impressive Southampton side.

That is a game that the Gunners would usually win, but picking up a point showed that they are serious about getting back to form and Mikel Arteta will hope that they will get a win against Everton tomorrow.