Parlour recommends exciting Premier League star for Arsenal

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal to forget about moving for strikers with many suitors and sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney instead.

The Gunners will be in the market for at least one new forward when the transfer window reopens.

Several players have been linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s side, and they would look to ensure they can get the best players on their wishlist.

With the future of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette uncertain, Arsenal could sign more than one forward in the summer.

They have the likes of Darwin Nunez and Victor Osimhen on their radar, but several clubs also want these strikers, and that will ensure it takes a bidding war to win the race for their signature.

Former Arsenal man, Parlour, believes the club should avoid that and sign Toney, who has been impressive in the Premier League so far.

He tells Talk Sport: “The strikers they’ll be looking at, they’ll also be looking at the other clubs interested in those strikers.

“You don’t want to be getting into bidding wars. How many clubs will be after Toney, if he’s available?

“That’s the sort of striker I would be trying to get at Arsenal.”

Toney has been a revelation in the EPL, and his performance is one reason Brentford is not in a relegation scrap now.

The Englishman deserves to play at a much bigger club, and it would be a mutually beneficial relationship if Arsenal gives him the chance to do so.