Parlour reveals one player who earned double what Henry was making at Arsenal

In a time like this when the club’s best player usually earns the most money, Ray Parlour has revealed that Thierry Henry wasn’t Arsenal’s best paid player in his prime as they went through the 2003/2004 season unbeaten.

Arsenal handed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a huge new deal last summer, which made him the club’s highest earner and one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League following his prior good run of form.

The Gunners have watched his performance decline since the new deal and yet he is currently not their most important player while continuing to earn the highest amount.

One would think Henry was the player earning the most money at Arsenal in their invincible season because of his fine form, but Parlour claims Sol Campbell was taking home more.

He says the former England international had joined the Gunners on a free transfer and was earning as much as double what Henry made at the time.

Parlour said as quoted by Sun Sports: “Now I couldn’t care less. I think Sol Campbell was our highest paid player, because he came on a free transfer from Spurs.

“I’m not too sure how much he was on, but he was probably on double what Thierry Henry was.”