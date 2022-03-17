Parlour says Arsenal cannot miss this chance to become a top club again

Former Arsenal star, Ray Parlour insists the Gunners need to take this chance and become a top club again.

Mikel Arteta’s side is set to end their exile from the Champions League that has lasted since 2017.

They lost to Liverpool in the Premier League yesterday, but remain in pole position to finish this season inside the top four.

All they have to do is pick themselves up and go on another winning spree. It will not be easy, but this Arsenal team seems to be built differently from the others we have seen for some time now.

Parlour believes they need to return to competing in the Champions League and they have a unique opportunity to achieve that in this campaign.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘It would be a successful season for Arsenal if they were able to finish in the top 4 and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

‘The fans, the players and the manager all expect Arsenal to be competing with the best clubs in Europe. It’s been a while since Arsenal last competed in the Champions League and the longer that goes on for, the harder it is for the club to return to what it was under Arsene Wenger.

‘We now need to take this opportunity with both hands and we need to get back to being in the elite competition every year again.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It has been a long time since we have come this close to making the top four and our players need to get it over the line.

Even in the defeat against Liverpool, we showed we are a hard team to overcome.

In other days, we could have been luckier and scored from the chances we got.

Hopefully, that would be the case in our next matches.