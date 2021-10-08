Parlour says Arsenal could help Wilshere by doing this one thing

Ray Parlour says Arsenal can help Jack Wilshere find a new club as they did for him during his playing days.

Wilshere is training with the Gunners now as he looks for a new club following his release by Bournemouth.

The former Gunner has struggled since he left the Emirates and Mikel Arteta has agreed for him to train with his squad as Wilshere searches for a club that would take a chance on him.

Parlour left Arsenal in 2004 and joined Middlesbrough, where he played until he was released at the start of 2007.

He returned to train at Arsenal while searching for another club before Hull City gave him a contract.

He says training with Arsene Wenger’s squad at the time helped him to find another club and that could be the case for Wilshere, although the midfielder will likely have to settle for a pay-as-you-play deal.

Parlour told Talksport: “I did go back to Arsenal training, I was getting sharp, I was competing in midfield.

“I ended up getting a better offer – I went to Hull City instead! I always wanted to play in a relegation battle.

“That’s why I went to Hull and, luckily enough, we came fourth-bottom [in the Championship].

“The following season, they get promoted, Dean Windass at Wembley, that great volley, and then Hull were in the Premier League.

“So, they could have been in League One but they ended up in the Premier League and I really enjoyed my time at Hull.

“It’s great when you go back to train with your old club and I was very lucky that [Arsene] Wenger said I could.

“I’d train during the week with Arsenal, then I’d drive up there on a Friday, I’d train Friday with the lads, play Saturday, and then come back to London again.

“So, that was a great deal for everyone because I always said that I wouldn’t take their money – you only pay me when I play.

“Maybe Jack Wilshere will be on the same sort of deal.”

Wilshere will hope he gets into a shape that attracts a new club by the second half of this season.