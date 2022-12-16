Parlour urges Arsenal to move for two Morocco stars

Former Arsenal man Ray Parlour recommended two Morocco national team members to Arsenal after their fantastic run to the semi-final of the World Cup.

The Africans became the first country from their continent to reach that stage of the competition after eliminating Spain and Portugal on their way before losing to France in the penultimate game.

They have played arguably some of the best football in the competition, which helped them to upset the odds in many of their matches.

Several of their players deserve praise for how the team has performed so far, but Parlour believes Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat are two men he would sign for Arsenal if he could make that decision.

He said via Standard Sport:

“Ounahi, the No.8, he is different class.

“Would I take him at Arsenal? Definitely!”

‘With that performance and what I’ve seen of him in this tournament, he’s not fazed by big games, the biggest game for his country maybe ever.

“He just looked so comfortable, he was always on the half-turn and looking to probe and try to get balls in behind the full-backs.

“Amrabat, he’s a player, too. If I was Arsenal I’d be looking at him. Central midfield, he can get his foot in. A very good player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ounahi and Amrabat have been superb at this World Cup and look set to leave their respective clubs in January or summer.

The World Cup is one of the best competitions to find talents, and we should really consider signing at least one of these stars if we have space for them in our squad.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids