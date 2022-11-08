Parlour urges Arsenal to strengthen two areas in January

Ray Parlour has told Arsenal to strengthen in two areas this January as they look to push to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners currently occupy first in the division, having won all-but two of their league outings this term, and look on course for a one-on-one battle with Manchester City.

With that in mind, January could well prove vital in deciding who is to lift this teem’s silverware, and Parlour insisted that there is two positions we should be concentrated on.

“January will be important for a lot of clubs, we all know that transfer window,” Parlour told TalkSPORT listeners.

“There might be a bit of money there for Mikel Arteta to say, ‘Right, we need another midfielder’.

“We need a Youri Tielemans, like when they tried to get him before.”

“They need a backup striker in case Gabriel Jesus gets injured,” he continued.

“I know they’ve got Eddie Nketiah but sometimes you need the extra striker who’s going to get you the goals to win the league.”

It is hard to disagree, although with Emile Smith Rowe currently struggling to prove his fitness, another winger could also be a priority. We are currently overreliant on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, and this is where we could potentially become unstuck.

Do you agree with Parlour or is there othe positions you have concerns with?

Patrick

