Part 1: Which soon-to-be relegated stars would improve Arsenal squad?

It is a huge day in the Premier League for a number of sides, with the European places to be sorted out, as well as some clubs fighting to survive relegation.

Only one team is currently confirmed as returning to the Championship, and it is no wonder given the fact that Norwich failed to make any waves in the transfer market when they made it to the fore.

The likes of Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell are the talk of the town, and either of those would be great additions to most Premier League sides, but one I would love to see at Arsenal would be Emi Buendia.

The Argentine is amazing ball player with an eye for goal, but unfortunately he can’t assist himself to get many goalscoring opportunities to get on the scoresheet this season as he has previously, but he would get plenty in an Arsenal shirt.

The three remaining teams who could potentially lose their Premier League roles are Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Watford. The former would need a win as well as the latter duo to both lose to stay in the English top tier, while Villa have the luxury of needing a 1-0 win, and the Hornets not beat our side by three clear goals, a feat that I’m struggling to believe is possible.

I don’t personally see any of the Bournemouth players in an Arsenal shirt in the future, despite having a liking for Diego Rico and Nathan Ake, although now-free agent Ryan Fraser was on our radar twelve months ago, and depending on our budget, he could well get his chance to join.

Which Bournemouth or Norwich players would you like to see at Arsenal, and which ones could have an immediate impact on our first-team?

Patrick